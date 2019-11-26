Announced at the beginning of the month, the Alcatel 3V (2019) is now available in the United States on Metro by T-Mobile.

Not to be confused with last year’s Alcatel 3V, the 2019 version packs a 6.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) IPS display, and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762 chip.

With 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, the Alcatel 3V has a 16MP + 5MP dual-camera system on the back, on top of the fingerprint scanner, with an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

Battery is rated 4000mAh, and Elegant Black is the color option in which it is available, going for $!89.99.