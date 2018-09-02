Android

Alcatel 3T 8 brings Android Go with LTE to a tablet

TCL might have brought more excitement this IFA with the BlackBerry KEY2 LE, but it has also updated its Alcatel portfolio, too.

The Alcatel 3T 8 runs Android Oreo (Go edition), meaning that it’s running on 1GB of RAM. It does have 16GB of storage with only 3.3GB taken up by the system — part of the space savings is thanks to Google’s Go suite of apps that take up less space and offer more data-saving features. The device packs in a 4,080mAh battery and LTE capabilities for “all-day energy” all in a 8.2mm thick frame.

It will be available in Europe from next month for a bargain price of €119. No US availability has been announced as of yet.

