Alcatel 3T 8 drops Android Go to make its way to T-Mobile

Alcatel is back with a new carriage agreement for one of its newest tablets with some interesting tweaks.

The Alcatel 3T 8 — which debuted unlocked and with Android Go — will be coming onto T-Mobile from October 12 as the first tablet with access to the network’s new 600MHz towers — touted to be in more than 1,250 regions across 36 states and Puerto Rico.

The Android 8.1 Oreo device apparently won’t be in its Go edition this time around, but will include the CloserTV app, a hub for users’ Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video accounts as well as cable, satellite and over-the-top TV sources. A Kids Mode can limit access to certain resources to keep everyone in the family safe and happy.

The 4,080mAh battery is rated for 8.5 hours of continuous streaming video through Wi-Fi and 7 hour on LTE on the 1280 x 800 LCD. There’s a MediaTek MT8765A quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage with room for a 128GB microSD card and 5-megapixel front and rear cameras.

T-Mobile will have it in stores and online for $150 — on an installment plan, it’s $6 down and with 24 monthly payments of $6.