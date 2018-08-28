Alcatel 1 is $80, but there’s one big feature missing…

When we were introduced to the new Alcatel line-up of budget and mid-range devices, we were told that every phone — at least in the first releases of the series — would have a 2:1 screen and a fingerprint sensor. Even the Alcatel 1x, the first Android Go phone from TCL, would take on both features.

Well, the bottom has been reset in the range as the Alcatel 1 is now available in the United States for purchase. It, too, is an Android Go phone and it also has a 2:1 TCL-made display at 480p resolution. The big omission? The fingerprint sensor.

The 1 has a smaller display to the 1X, a smaller battery, less storage space and a less resolute rear camera.

The cost? At $79.99, it costs about $20 less than an Alcatel 1X. There’s more choice than ever when it comes to burner phones and for those who don’t see the point in laying their fingers to get into their device, this one’s for them. It’s on Amazon.

And if not, TCL has other options elsewhere.