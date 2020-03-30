Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds are tuned by AKG and offer some meaningful upgrades, but they miss out on Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and waterproofing. The new AKG N400 true wireless earbuds fill both of those major gaps.

AKG’s new TWS earbuds feature 8.2mm high-sensitivity drivers with an impedance of 16 ohm. More importantly, they offer Active Noise Cancellation courtesy of a dual-mic array and are IPX7 certified to offer super protection from liquid damage.

The AKG N400 earbuds are claimed to last six hours on a single charge, while the wireless charging-compatible case adds another six hours of playtime. They offer gesture support and always-on voice assistant feature as well.

AKG’s new wireless earbuds support both tap and swipe gestures for tasks like music playback, calling, and audio pass-through. They come in Black Silver, and Navy colours, and are priced at KRW 230,000 (approximately $190), a bit higher than the $150 Galaxy Buds+.

Source: Samsung Korea