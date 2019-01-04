62% off wireless Bluetooth earbuds with charging case

High quality earbuds don’t need to be ridiculously expensive. Companies like Apple will overprice their products, but you can get better quality for cheaper. The AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case are superb earbuds that don’t break the bank!

Engineered with revolutionary Bluetooth 5.0 technology and completely wire-free playback, the AirTaps allow you to enjoy your favorite beats anywhere, anytime. Listen up to 4 hours on a single charge, and you’ll be able to get an extra 10 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Act fast because this deal won’t last long! At 62% off, the AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case will only cost you $36.99.

Want your products featured in The Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin