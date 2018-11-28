High fidelity earbuds that don’t break the bank — now 62% off

Reward yourself this holiday season with the perfect minimalist earbuds armed with Bluetooth 4.2 technology. The AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds also come with a convenient charging case that can juice up your buds 10 extra times!

As the perfect companion for commuting to work, walking to dog, and exercising, the AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds provide the ideal blend of simplicity and quality. Enjoy crisp, high fidelity audio playback like never before. Plus, they are completely wireless.

Best of all, the AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case don’t break the bank. Currently, you can get them for 62% off the original price. They’re yours for just $36.99.

by Christopher Jin