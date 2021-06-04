Having a tracking device on you or your goodies seems like a great idea to keep track of where you leave your stuff. However, there is also the possibility of being tracked by other entities. This issue became a bit more alarming when an investigation found out that AirTags anti-stalking measures were not robust enough, even more so when security experts proved that AirTags could be easily hacked. However, it seems that Apple has already addressed this issue, and your tracking device or devices will now be safer for you.

Apple has taken the first step to give its users peace of mind. Cupertino told CNET that it had enhanced AirTags security to prevent stalking using Bluetooth devices. The updates are already being sent OTA, which will shorten the amount of time before an AirTag alerts users of its absence. Apple’s trackers play a sound after three days of being away from their owners, but this update will make them start producing sound at a random time after eight hours and within 24 hours.

“To further reassure people about its AirTags, Apple said it’s developing an app for Android devices that will help people “detect” an AirTag or Find My network-enabled device that may also be unsuspectedly “traveling” with them. Apple iPhones already have a similar alert system built into their devices. The Android app will be released later this year.”

To know if your AirTag has the new firmware, you must first open the Find My App, then tap on the ‘Items’ tab. After you’ve done that, tap on the AirTag that you want to check in the list. When you have done this, you will now be able to tap on the name of the AirTag you want to check. Now, you have to check and see if you have the latest firmware update, version number 1.0.276. If you do, congratulations, your tracker has been updated.

Now, if you don’t have the latest update, you will only have to wait and be patient, as there’s no way to force the latest firmware update on your AirTag. Remember that it is something being done over the air through your iPhone. Just to be sure, you should also try to have your trackers in the range of your phone to get the update as soon as the firmware rolls out to your device.

