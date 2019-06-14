Accessories

Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio with these earbuds for under $40

Contents

The AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are back and better than ever. If you’re looking for a high-quality pair of earbuds that don’t break the bank, you’re in luck!

These earbuds are the ultimate way to enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio while on-the-go. You can enjoy amazing tunes without the hassle of endless wires and cables. A single charge provides playback up to 4 hours, and there’s an included portable charging case too.

More sleek and stylish than ever before, the AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are currently 63% off. That brings your total down to just $39.99!

 

AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – $39.99

See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

 

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Wearables
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.