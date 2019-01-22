Apple’s AirPower charging mat already in production, claims report

A report last week suggested that production for the long overdue Apple AirPower will start this month. The charging mat was supposed to be available last year, but Apple kept silent after announcing it in 2017. Several rumors and reports last year talked about how it might be pushed to 2019, and now we’re hearing that it might finally arrive soon.

Now, a new report citing sources from the supply chain claims that the AirPower is already in production. Same sources believe that the launch of Apple’s AirPower is imminent. However, the same report goes on saying that it will be available later this year. That’s a slight contradiction right there, but if the report is accurate, and production has already started, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer now.