The latest iOS 15 update is also making your AirPods better. One of Apple’s most popular accessories has helped its users enjoy their favorite tunes, but they’ve also helped us stay connected as we take calls while wearing them or attending an important meeting. However, all of that will be even more convenient with the arrival of Conversation Boost.

Conversation Boost is Apple’s new feature for AirPods that’s coming with iOS 15. It is designed to help people with mild hearing challenges to stay more connected through conversations. This will be achieved through computational audio and beamforming microphones, which makes the AirPods focus on the person who’s talking to you. This will make it easier to hear and follow along in face-to-face conversations.

Further, this new feature will also allow you to reduce the amount of ambient noise that the AirPods pick up. Which will let you cancel out most of the noise for a crystal clear conversation, or you can choose to have some of the background noise filters through to let your contacts hear what goes on around you.

Announce Messages with Siri is another great feature that will read your important, time-sensitive notifications to you in case you have your hands full. But maybe one of the best new features will only be limited to the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, as you will now be able to find them faster by using the Find My network. This will be thanks to the Bluetooth signals emitted by your earphones. Plus, you will get a notification whenever you leave your AirPods behind.

