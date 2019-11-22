Author
Tags

A new report from Bloomberg explains the reasons why Apple may ship up to 60 million AirPod units during 2019. This is double the number of units shipped last year, but the popularity of the new noise-canceling earphones has taken everyone by surprise.

The demand for the new AirPods Pro is much higher than expected, and Apple’s assembly partners are trying their best to keep up with production. These $249 AirPods Pro were recently launched with noise cancelation, a new transparency mode and sweat, and water resistance. They are more popular than the original AirPods that were launched in 2016, helping Apple make $6.5 billion combined with other wearables and accessories. These may just be, the best wireless earphones available in the market, and no matter how much other OEMs try to compete with their products, they simply can’t match what Apple has delivered.

Source: 9to5Mac
Via: Bloomberg

You May Also Like

AirPods, AirPods Pro and 10.2-inch iPads are discounted on Amazon

There are more deals for Apple products on Amazon that include the new AirPods Pro and the latest 10.2-inch iPad model
Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds

Earbuds featuring 150-hour battery life for under $68 with limited-time code

By providing an unbelievable 150 hours of battery life, these wireless earbuds save you the hassle of remembering to recharge every day.
iPhone 11 review

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 5G Road Map looks AGGRESSIVE!! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the the new antennas in the iPhone 12, the fast charger with the Samsung Galaxy S11 5G and more