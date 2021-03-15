We start this week with some amazing deals. First, we head over to Woot, where we can find the latest Apple iPad Pros selling for just $190, which translates to $60 savings. These amazing wireless earbuds are going to be on sale for the following three days or until stock runs out, so you may want to hurry.

The next option for those looking for a new pair of headphones are the Sony WH-1000XM4 that are currently getting a $71.99 discount, leaving them available for $278 in any of its three color variants. These are some of the best ANC over-ear headphones on the market, meaning that they will deliver amazing sound and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Alienware’s 7.1 PC gaming headset that’s compatible with any of your favorite gaming consoles is also on sale. You can grab yours for just under $74, with $26 savings on its Gray color option with a 3.5mm jack.

Next up, we find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite selling for $349 after an $80.99 discount. This will get you a WiFi-only version with 128GB of storage space, a 10.4-inch display, a battery that will go for up to 12 hours non-stop, and you also get an S Pen in the package.

And since we’re already talking about Samsung, we must also include its Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer that will help you keep your devices charged and clean. It usually sells for $50, but right now, you can get it with a 50 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for just $25. And remember that you can still get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 starting at $100 when you trade-in an eligible device.

Finally, Amazon is discounting its Echo devices, as you can now find the all-new Echo Dot Gen-4 with an integrated clock for $45 after a $15 discount. If you don’t want your smart speaker to show you the time, you can go for the regular gen-4 Echo Dot that’s selling for $34.99, with $15 savings, or save even more when you go for the gen-3 Amazon Echo Dot that’s now selling for with $30 after getting a $10 discount.