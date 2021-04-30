AirPods Max

We start today’s deals with the Apple AirPods Max that have finally begun to receive some price cuts. If you go to Amazon.com, you can find a pair for $532.32, which means a bit over $16 savings on its Solver and Space Gray color variants. Unfortunately, this discount is not available on the Sky Blue, Pink or Green color variants, which still go for $549.

Suppose you don’t want to spend that much on a new pair of headphones. In that case, you can also go for the well-known Apple AirPods Pro that are now getting a $52 discount, leaving them available for $197. If you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can get the regular AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150 after receiving a $49 discount, or get them with a wired charging case for $129 with $30 savings.

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, you can head over to Woot, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 selling for $170, which is $110 less than its original $280 price tag. And if you’d rather get your new smartwatch from Amazon, you can get the same 40mm model for $180, or grab the larger 44mm variant for $200 and $70 savings.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also on sale, so you can check that out, and if you’re a Star Wars fan, you can also get a new Star Wars Limited Edition Watch by Citizen for $187.50 with 50 percent savings if you go for the Boba Fett variant. You can also grab the Darth Vader option for $315 after receiving a $135 discount.

Other deals feature the Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-Qt pressure cooker on its R2-D2 variant that’s currently getting a $39.97 discount, leaving it available for just $60, and you can also get the Darth Vader option for the same price. And you have to admit, and they’ll look amazing in your kitchen. And what’s a good kitchen without a great coffee maker. You can currently get the Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer for $90 after a $10 discount, and you should also pair it with a new KitchenAid KCG8433BM Burr Coffee Grinder for $150 after getting a $50 discount.

