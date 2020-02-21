Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that Apple has lined up an affordable new iPhone, MacBook Pro refresh, and a watered-down version of AirPods Pro – dubbed the AirPods Pro Lite – for 2020’s first half. A new report has now again teased the impending arrival of AirPods Pro Lite.

DigiTimes describes the AirPods Pro Lite as ‘a new entry-level TWS (true wireless stereo) earphone’ that will break cover in mid-2020. However, we doubt that the final asking price of Apple’s upcoming true wireless earbuds will be anything close to what consumers perceive as entry-level.

As of now, not much information is available regarding the design or specifications of the AirPods Pro Lite. But given the ‘Lite’ status, Apple is most likely going to cut some corners. Let’s hope that Active Noise Cancellation doesn’t get axed as a cost-cutting measure.

Via: 9to5Mac