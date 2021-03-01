We start today’s deals with Apple’s AirPods Pro that are currently getting a $60 discount over at Woot.com, an Amazon company, so you have nothing to worry about. These amazing wireless earbuds are now available for $190. However, this deal will only be live today or until sold out, so you may want to hurry.

You can get the same AirPods Pro over at Amazon.com, but for $9 more, but if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get a pair of Jabra Elite 75t that are selling for $130 after a $20 discount, or grab the Elite 65t for $74 with $6 savings. And if you’re a Samsung fan, you can also put your hands on a new pair of Galaxy Buds Plus with $40 savings, which leaves them available for $110.

Now, Android phones are also on sale, and you can get some great savings at Amazon and B&H. The Google Pixel 4a, for example, is getting a $50 discount, which leaves this 5 G-enabled device with 128GB of storage space for $449 in both of its color variants. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is also 5G enabled, and it comes with a $100 discount, meaning you can get one for $500. This unlocked device comes with a 6.7-inch display and 128GB storage. Or grab the Galaxy A51 with the same storage for $349 and $51 savings, but no 5G. However, the most affordable option comes in the form of the TCL 10L, which comes equipped with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a $50 discount that leaves it up for grabs at $200.

Finally, if you’re in the market for a new tablet, the latest iPad Air is still getting a $50 discount at Amazon and B&H, meaning that you can get yours for $549. This is the 4th generation iPad Air that features 64GB storage space and WiFi-only support. If you want extra storage, you can get the 256GB version for as low as $669 with the same $50 savings, but it all depends on the color option you go for.

Another option for those of you looking for a new tablet comes from Samsung, where you can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with WiFi Support and 128GB of storage space for $750 after a $100 discount, or pay $50 more to get 256GB storage, as this version is getting $130 savings.