AirPods Max vs AirPods Pro

We start today’s deals with Apple’s AirPods Pro that are currently getting a $60 discount over at Woot.com, an Amazon company, so you have nothing to worry about. These amazing wireless earbuds are now available for $190. However, this deal will only be live today or until sold out, so you may want to hurry.

You can get the same AirPods Pro over at Amazon.com, but for $9 more, but if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get a pair of Jabra Elite 75t that are selling for $130 after a $20 discount, or grab the Elite 65t for $74 with $6 savings. And if you’re a Samsung fan, you can also put your hands on a new pair of Galaxy Buds Plus with $40 savings, which leaves them available for $110.

    Apple AirPods Pro

    Apple AirPods Pro

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Now, Android phones are also on sale, and you can get some great savings at Amazon and B&H. The Google Pixel 4a, for example, is getting a $50 discount, which leaves this 5 G-enabled device with 128GB of storage space for $449 in both of its color variants. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is also 5G enabled, and it comes with a $100 discount, meaning you can get one for $500. This unlocked device comes with a 6.7-inch display and 128GB storage. Or grab the Galaxy A51 with the same storage for $349 and $51 savings, but no 5G. However, the most affordable option comes in the form of the TCL 10L, which comes equipped with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a $50 discount that leaves it up for grabs at $200.

    Google Pixel 4a 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    TCL 10L

Finally, if you’re in the market for a new tablet, the latest iPad Air is still getting a $50 discount at Amazon and B&H, meaning that you can get yours for $549. This is the 4th generation iPad Air that features 64GB storage space and WiFi-only support. If you want extra storage, you can get the 256GB version for as low as $669 with the same $50 savings, but it all depends on the color option you go for.

Another option for those of you looking for a new tablet comes from Samsung, where you can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with WiFi Support and 128GB of storage space for $750 after a $100 discount, or pay $50 more to get 256GB storage, as this version is getting $130 savings.

    iPad Air

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
Huawei Mate X2
Huawei Mate X2 goes official with a Galaxy Fold-like inward-folding design
It sports a quad rear camera setup of 50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 8MP.
Apple’s new iMacs, Chromebooks and more devices are also on sale
Check out the latest deals on Apple’s latest iMacs and several Chromebooks from Dell, HP, and more from Amazon.com
Why I will never buy a BlackBerry with a QWERTY keyboard again
I’m passing on all physical QWERTY keyboards on smartphones, regardless of make or model. And I think you will too.