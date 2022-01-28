Future AirPods Pro could support automatic switching between ANC and transparency mode, patent suggests

Apple AirPods are probably one of the best ANC in-ear TWS earbuds out there. Even though it's been a while since Apple updated its AirPods Pro series — new AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch later this year — AirPods Pro still feature one of the best Active Noise Cancelation in the market. The in-ear earbuds from Apple allow users to isolate themselves from noise by turning on ANC but when the user has to talk to someone, the user doesn't have to take off the earbuds thanks to transparency mode. It appears that Apple is working on a new version of AirPods Pro that will be able to automatically switch between Transparency Mode and ANC.

A patent recently granted to Apple by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) describes a system that will allow AirPods Pro to automatically interrupt noise cancellation mode using a hot word or keyword. The system would work much like Google Assistant which gets triggered using the keyword "Hey, Google".

Audio devices such as headphones and earbuds can include noise-cancelling features in which sounds generated externally to the audio device are detected and cancelled by the audio device. In this way, a wearer of the audio device can be provided with reduced-noise environment and/or an enhanced listening environment for audio content generated by the audio device

As per the patent, users will be able to pre-set “interrupt-authorized” contacts (words) that will trigger the AirPods Pro to switch between ANC and Transparency Mode. When the user will say the trigger word, the earphones will automatically deactivate noise cancellation and switch on the Transparency Mode. This will enable the listener to hear the other person who is calling their name.

The system will be able to figure out false positives. The patent suggests that AirPods Pro would be able to process the volume information — or how loud the listener's name is called — and calculate the "time-of-arrival difference" when a person calls the user or uses a trigger word. This will allow the AirPods Pro to calculate if it has to disable/enable ANC mode.

There's no word on the availability of the feature just yet. But, leakers suggest that Apple has plans to launch AirPods Pro 2 later this year and if the technology is ready by that time, we could see AirPods Pro 2 with this technology.

Via: Beebom, Apple Insider