You can currently get a new pair of AirPods Pro for just $180 after receiving a 28 percent discount. These true wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelation for immersive sound, Transparency Mode to let you hear everything that happens around you. These also come with three sizes of soft tapered silicone tips to give you a customizable fit, and the earphones are also sweat and water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about getting them wet while running or working out. In addition, they come in a wireless charging case that will help to give you more than 24 hours of battery life, so you will be OK with an occasional charge every now and then.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Beats Studio Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Buds are available for just $110 at Woot.com, which is $40 less than its original selling price. However, we must inform you that these are ‘Grade A Refurbished’ earbuds have been inspected and are guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage. They have also successfully passed a full diagnostic test that ensures like-new functionality. This deal will be available for 17 days or until they sell out, so you have enough time to decide whether to go for a pair or not. The Beats Studio earphones also come with ANC, Transparency Mode, three soft ear tip sizes, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

And since we’re talking about limited-time deals and headphones, we must also include the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds that are currently going for $105 on its US version. They come with a wireless charging case, ANC, up to 29 hours of battery life, and splash resistance. Unfortunately, this deal will be gone at midnight, so you may want to act fast. And if you’re OK with the international version of the Galaxy Buds Live, then you can grab a pair for just $90, which is a better deal if you ask me.

Beats Studio Refurbished Beats Studio that will allow you to enjoy great tunes for less View at Woot