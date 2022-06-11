AirPods Pro are now available for just $175

Apple’s 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference is now officially over. The company announced tons of improvements in upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more. Still, the most exciting announcement was the new and redesigned M2 Mac Air. But unfortunately, another Apple event has concluded, and Cupertino hasn’t launched a new pair of AirPods Pro.

The current model launched back in October 2019, which means that we are dealing with a product that’s almost three years old. Yes, you can argue that they’re still one of Apple’s best wireless earphones on the market, and the latest discounts make the AirPods Pro one of the best options with Active Noise Cancelation today.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The AirPods Pro have become a more compelling option for anyone looking to get their hands on a new pair of truly wireless earphones, as they are now selling for just $175 after the latest 30 percent discount that will help you keep $74 in your pocket.

They come with a compact MagSafe Charging Case that will make them deliver up to 24 hours of listening time. You will also get amazing sound quality and noise-canceling features to keep the world and anything else outside your bubble or let some of the world’s noise into your ears with Transparency Mode. The AirPods Pro also come with Spatial Audio with head tracking to make you feel like your favorite band is playing right in front of you, and Apple’s Adaptive EQ will automatically tune music to your ears for the best audio experience available.

Apple AirPods Pro The AirPods Pro will deliver amazing sound quality, and tons of amazing features, including active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and more, for less than $200.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also consider the more affordable AirPods gen-3 that are now available for $150 after scoring a $29 discount. Or check out the Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones that are now selling for $143 after the latest 29 percent discount that will get you more than $57 savings. However, this last option comes with wires to give you the best sound possible.