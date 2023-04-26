Apple AirPods Pro 2 $229 $249 Save $20 The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case comes with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm. Pros Best-in-class noise cancellation Physical volume control buttons Much-improved audio quality over Gen 1 Wireless charging Cons Most features require iOS / Apple devices Lightning port for charging $229 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy $249 at Adorama

Beats Fit Pro The Beats Fit Pro is packed with features that make it one of the top premium-budget wireless earbuds on the market. It features Apple H1 chip, "Hey, Siri," class 1 Bluetooth, Spatial Audio, and IPX4 water resistance, up to 24 hours battery life, high-quality audio calls, and various ANC modes. The best part? The Beats Fit Pro supports both Android and iOS devices. Pros Supports both Android and iOS devices Comfortable fit USB-C charging Cheaper than AirPods Pro 2nd Gen Cons No physical volume control buttons No wireless charging $199 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy $199 at Adorama



Wireless earbuds market is filled with plenty of options, including the Nothing Ear 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds, OnePlus Buds Pro, and more. However, for those seeking wireless earphones that seamlessly fit into the Apple ecosystem, only two options stand out: Apple's own AirPods and the Beats earbuds. In this article, we will compare the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and the Beats Fit Pro — both of which are available at a price of around $200 — in terms of their specs, features, audio quality, and more to determine which wireless earbuds is worth your money.



Apple AirPods Pro 2 Beats Fit Pro Brand Apple Beats Battery Life Up to 34 hours Up to 24 hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Mono Listening Yes Yes Connectivity Supports only Apple devices Supports both Android and iPhone IP rating IPX4 (earbuds and charging case) IPX4 Weight (earbuds) 5.3 grams 5.6 grams Dimensions (earbuds) 30.9 x 21.8 x 24mm 19 x 30 x 24mm Charging Lightning Port, Wireless Charging USB Type C, No wireless charging Color White Pink, Yellow, Blue, Black, White, Purple, Gray Chip Apple H2 chip in earbuds, Apple U1 chip in MagSafe Charging Case Apple H1 chip in earbuds Special features ANC, Transparency modes, adaptive EQ, automatic switching, Ear Tip Fit Test, audio sharing, Find My support, "Hey Siri" assistance, MagSafe charging case with built-in speaker, lanyard loop support ANC, adaptive EQ, transparency modes, automatic switching, audio sharing, Ear Tip Fit Test, "Hey Siri," Find My support

AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro: Price & availability

You can purchase the AirPods Pro 2 directly from the official Apple store for $249. However, you may find discounted prices for the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro on online marketplaces such as Amazon and Best Buy, which often drop the price to around $200. Make sure you keep an eye on our daily deals to stay informed about price drops. The Beats Fit Pro debuted at $199 and are also frequently discounted on Amazon and Best Buy — sometimes reaching a low price of $160.

AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro: Design & build

The AirPods Pro 2 have a design similar to the original AirPods Pro, with a small stem and silicon eartips. They come in a single white color that seamlessly fits into the Apple ecosystem, and the stem of the AirPods now features a touch control area for easy navigation. It is also noteworthy that the earbuds are slightly heavier than the first-generation AirPods Pro.

In contrast, the Beats Fit Pro have a more sporty and rugged look, with flexible wingtips that provide a secure and comfortable fit. The wingtips hold onto the upper part of the ear, keeping the earbuds in place, and the earbuds themselves don't have a stem. The Beats Fit Pro feature a multifunctional button that needs to be physically pressed instead of touch controls, which reduces accidental touches.

The Beats Fit Pro are available in a variety of colors, including Pink, Yellow, Blue, Black, White, Purple, and Gray.

Both earbuds have IPX4 water resistance, providing protection against sweat and light splashes of water. However, the AirPods Pro 2 have a more durable build, with both the earbuds and charging case featuring IPX4 water resistance. The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have IPX4 water resistance, but the charging case lacks an official IP rating.

Taking a look at the cases of both, the AirPods Pro 2 charging case features Find My support, speaker grills on the bottom that help users recover the lost case, and a lanyard loop on the right side. The Beats Fit Pro charging case is a bit bulkier and doesn't support features like speaker and lanyards like the AirPods Pro 2 charging case.

AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro: Audio & features

The AirPods Pro 2 represent a significant improvement in sound quality over the first-generation AirPods Pro. The new version features balanced low-distortion sound, custom amplifier, and refined bass that make them one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Additionally, the earbuds also come with fancy new features such as adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio with head tracking. The Beats Fit Pro are also among the best-sounding earphones available — with the same Apple chipset as the first-gen AirPods Pro — allowing them to keep up with the AirPods Pro 2. However, if you prioritize sound quality above all else, the AirPods Pro 2 are the better choice.

Both earbuds offer similar software features, including iCloud sync, automatic device switching, audio sharing, customizable controls, Ear Tip Fit Test, Find My, "Hey Siri" voice commands, and spatial audio. However, the AirPods Pro 2 offer better Spatial Audio thanks to the Apple H2 chipset, making them the better choice if you want to take full advantage of this feature. While the Beats Fit Pro also offer Spatial Audio, their main benefit is 'full' compatibility with both iPhone and Android devices, unlike the AirPods Pro, which only offer these features on iOS.

The AirPods Pro 2 have a clear advantage in Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) compared to the Beats Fit Pro, thanks to their advanced Apple H2 chip. The AirPods Pro 2 also feature a new 'Adaptive Transparency' mode that adjusts to the noise of your environment and reduces sudden loud and harsh outside noises, such as sirens, while still allowing you to be aware of your surroundings.

AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro: Battery & charging

The AirPods Pro 2 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled, while the Beats Fit Pro also offer 6 hours of battery life. However, when it comes to overall battery life, the AirPods Pro 2 have the upper hand with up to 30 hours of battery life when coupled with the charging case, while the Beats Fit Pro only offer up to 24 hours of juice.

Another difference lies in the charging ports. The Beats Fit Pro features a USB-C port, while the AirPods Pro 2 come with a Lightning port. However, the AirPods Pro 2 have the added convenience of wireless charging, as they can be charged with MagSafe and other Qi-certified chargers. The Beats Fit Pro do not feature wireless charging.

AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro: Which one should you buy?

For those seeking top-of-the-line wireless earbuds that can do it all, the AirPods Pro 2 are undoubtedly the better choice. With features such as excellent sound quality, effective ANC and transparency modes, Find My support, and seamless compatibility with Apple devices, the AirPods Pro 2 offer a complete package.

However, the Beats Fit Pro are a viable option as well. Despite having an older chip, they deliver impressive sound and similar features as the AirPods Pro 2 at a lower price point. The flexible wingtips provide a comfortable and secure fit. On top of all, they work just as well with Android devices as they do with iPhones.