It is no secret that Apple is planning to upgrade its truly wireless earphones lineup, from the AirPods to AirPods Pro. Both these devices are tipped to get a successor soon. A new report claims that the second-generation AirPods Pro could be launched in the first half of 2021. This report lines up with previous rumors that said Apple could be working on launching both next-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro in the first half of 2021.

The information comes from unnamed industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes in a report focused on flash memory supplier Winbond.

“Winbond is also expected to be among the NOR flash suppliers for Apple’s next-generation AirPods Pro slated for launch later in the first half of this year, the sources indicated. The Taiwan-based chipmaker will be running its NOR flash production lines at nearly full capacity utilization during the six-month period,” reports DigiTimes.

The new report comes after the Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 were tipped to be launched in April alongside a new iPhone SE. The 2nd gen AirPods Pro could have the same 21mm thickness, while the height and length are said to be 46mm and 54mm, respectively.

AirPods Pro 2 might use the in-house W2 chip

It could be a bit different from the predecessor but not significantly so. Apple is claimed to be planning to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. The said design is in the testing phase with a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear. As per a previous report, the AirPods Pro 2 might use the in-house W2 chip. It could also come in two sizes.

Apple is also working on its AirPods successor. As per an earlier report, the design of 3rd gen Apple AirPods will be similar to the current AirPods Pro. This means it will have a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. The company is touted to be working on improving the battery life of the device. Despite the design, the u