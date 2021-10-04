AirPods Pro Pocketnow
The first-gen AirPods Pro (Image only for representation)

We start today’s deals with some of the best deals on headphones in the market. First up, we head over to Amazon.com, where the AirPods deals just keep getting sweeter. The latest deals let you pick up a pair of AirPods Pro for just $179 after receiving a 28 percent discount that translates to $70 savings. Remember that these are still some of the best wireless headphones from Apple. They feature active noise cancelation, transparency mode, up to 24 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case, and more. Plus, they’re water and sweat-resistant, so don’t worry about getting them wet.

We’re still waiting for Apple to announce the new AirPods 3, but it seems that it won’t happen as soon as we’d wish, so you can also check out the current AirPods model that’s available for $109 with a regular wired charging case, and if you want them to come packed inside a case with wireless charging support, you can grab a pair for $129 with $50 and $70 savings, respectively.

    AirPods Pro

    AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

    AirPods with Charging Case

However, you can also head over to OnePlus.com, where you will find that the OnePlus BudsZ are up for grabs for just $1.99 after a massive $48 discount. However, you will only be able to purchase this deal directly from the OnePlus Store App, so download it and grab a pair ASAP. If you’re interested in the OnePlus Buds Pro, you can grab a pair, along with a new OnePlus 8T for just $599, which represents almost $300 savings for anyone interested.

And suppose you’re still looking for more options. In that case, you can also pick up the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear headphones that are currently getting a 51 percent discount, meaning you can get yours for $170 when you go for the Matte Black, the White, or the Shadow Gray color options. Unfortunately, this deal will be gone today at midnight. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are also getting an interesting discount, in case you like them. You can grab a pair for just $148 after a $52 discount.

    OnePlus BudsZ

    Beats Studio 3

    Sasmung Galaxy Buds Pro

Other deals feature the Google Nest mini that’s currently selling for $25 after a $24 discount over at B&H.com. Then, you can head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the Elite Series 2 Controller for the latest Xbox models and any PC running on Windows 10 in Black for just $150 with $30 savings. And you can also score 50 percent savings on a new WALI Single LCD Monitor Desk Mount, meaning you can pick one up for just $10 when you check the on-page coupon.




