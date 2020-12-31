Apple launched its first-ever over-the-ear wireless headphones at a surprising price point of $549 recently. Early reviews have been positive for the device. However, AirPods Max users are now reporting condensation build-up inside the headphones. As per a user, water collected inside their AirPods Max ear cups after using the device for an extended period.

Donald Filimon from Tampa, Florida, raised his concerns on Twitter. “AirPods Max form condensation after extended use,” warned Filimon. “Warm ears and roughly 12 hours of consistent use mostly. Literally just sitting at my desk listening to music. Cold room as well which added to this.” On the other hand, Filimon mentioned the problem on Reddit as well, said it’s worrisome because “the water gets inside the drivers and has caused ear detection problems.” “Have experienced this too,” replied Reddit user koocachoo. “Not to this extent, but have seen some condensation when I take the ear cup off.”

Condensation is not an uncommon phenomenon for devices with metal earcups, coupled with a tight fit. These could be the reasons for the increased amount of water. That said, the premium design could potentially exacerbate the condensation problem.Not to forget, AirPods Max is much heavier than the competition. It weighs 384.8 grams, which is even more than the competitors like Sony WH-1000XM4 that weighs 253 grams.

The most premium AirPods from Apple don’t offer any sort of water or sweat resistance, which is quite surprising. It isn’t one of the usual offerings with touch controls. Apple decided to bring its Watch’s Digital Crown to its latest product. The headphones have this crown and a dedicated Noise Cancelation button to switch between ANC on/off and transparency modes. The device is equipped with a wide range of features including Active Noise Cancelation, Spatial audio, top-class audio quality, and more.