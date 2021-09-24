We have a vast selection of over-the-ear headphones on sale over at Amazon.com. First up, the new Apple AirPods Max are seeing an 11 percent discount on their Space Gray and Silver color variants, meaning that you can grab a pair for $490. If you want any of the other color options, you will be paying $499, which is still a good deal considering that you will still score $50 savings or their regular price tag. These amazing headphones will make you feel the music on a whole different level. They come with Active Noise Cancellation to block outside noise, Transparency mode to hear what goes on around you, and more.

However, you may think that paying more than $400 is a bit too much for someone who’s just looking for a good pair of headphones. In that case, you can also consider the SENNHEISER Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones that are currently available for $269 after receiving a 33 percent discount. These headphones also feature ANC and transparent hearing modes to help you decide if you want to hear what goes on around you or not.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone are another great option to consider. These are a bit more budget-friendly and they will still deliver a punch. They’re currently selling for $164 after getting a $35.99 discount. However, deals are only available on the True Black and the Chill Grey color variants. Or go for the more affordable Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones that are now up for grabs at just $148 after a massive 40 percent discount. Color options are limited to Black and Amazon’s Exclusive Blue, but you get the same savings on both models, so pick the one that suits you best.

Other options include the new Sennheiser Pro Audio HD280PRO Headphones that are going for $100 with $29 savings. However, you must know that these are wired headphones. And finally, the WYZE Noise Cancelling Headphones are available for $56.08 after a $32.90 discount, in case you don’t want to spend that much on a new pair of wireless headphones.