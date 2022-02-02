AirPods Max, Razer gaming headsets and other great devices are on sale today

We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have spotted Apple’s AirPods Max receiving an 18 percent discount, leaving these outstanding wireless headphones selling for $450 on most models. Still, if you settle for the Silver variant, you can get yours for as low as $449.

Apple’s AirPods Max feature Apple-designed dynamic drivers to deliver high-fidelity audio, active noise cancelation, transparency mode to hear what goes on around you. Spatial Audio is also available, as you will be able to enjoy your favorite tunes as if you were in a theater. Apple’s H1 chip is also present, and the best part is that you will get up to 20 hours of battery life with these headphones.

Next up, we have the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset, which is now available for $85 after getting a 15 percent discount that will get you $15 savings. These gaming headphones feature an ergonomic design, detachable HyperClear Microphone, 20 hours of battery life, and it is compatible with the latest consoles, PCs, and even your Android devices. You can also consider the wired Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset that sells for $65 after a massive $65 discount. These headphones also include THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, active noise canceling, and other great features, but you will only be able to use them with your PC.

Other deals will let you score a new Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim and Super-Light Bluetooth Keyboard for $52 after getting a 26 percent discount that translates to $18 savings. This ultra-light keyboard is compatible with your favorite Apple devices, meaning that you will be able to use it with your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and more. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can consider purchasing the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $30 and save $10.