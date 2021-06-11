It is the perfect time to get your hands on a new pair of AirPods Max, as they are currently selling for $499 after a very compelling $50 discount. The best part is that you get to choose between the Silver and Sky Blue color options. The Space Gray variant is still selling for full retail price, but you can also get some savings on the Green and Pink variants, as they’re now listed for $540.11 and $543.17, respectively.

The AirPods Pro are still on sale, and you can grab a pair for $197 with $42 savings. These earphones feature active noise cancelation to enjoy your music without having to hear what goes on around you or active Transparency Mode to hear your surroundings. They’re also sweat and water-resistant, so don’t worry about taking them to the gym or pool.

You will also find deals on the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack currently available for $90 after an initial $29 discount, followed by a 15 percent discount coupon that you must remember to check. You can get the same 3-pack at Philips-hue.com, but those will be priced at $100. And since we’re talking lighting options, you can also check the 25ft AMIR Upgraded Outdoor String Lights which are now available for $13 after a 35 percent discount. Now, you can choose to spend a bit more on a 50ft Solar String Light Outdoor Lijun that sells for $41.5 after an initial $10 discount and an extra 5 percent discount when you add the 5 percent on-page coupon. Or grab a pair of new Govee Smart LED Light Bars for $46.09, which translates to 37 percent savings when you add promo code GOVEE6054M.

Finally, you can get a new De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker for $230 after a $160 discount. The De’Longhi Dedica 5-Bar Pump Espresso Machine is now available for $270 with $50 savings, and if you really love having people over to enjoy coffee, you can get the De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine for $674.95 after a $175 discount.