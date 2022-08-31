We keep bringing you the best deals available online, starting with Apple’s best pair of headphones on the market, as you can currently purchase the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for just $429.

Amazon is among the best places to score significant savings on Apple devices. For instance, you can save $120 on the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. These headphones usually go for $549, but the latest 22 percent savings make them a more compelling option for those interested in buying a pair.

The AirPods Max launched in December 2020, which means that they’re almost two years old, but it seems that Apple isn’t planning to release an upgrade soon, as it has only begun to catch up with the demand for the product. Either way, it’s not like Apple needs to launch a new iteration, as the AirPods Max are still some of the hottest headphones you can get because of all its features. They come with active noise canceling, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, and Computational Audio, combining custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences.

Of course, $429 may still be too much for most budgets, but you can also score great savings on other options. For instance, you can check out the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, which are now available for as low as $223, depending on the color option you go for. These headphones are usually seen selling for $350, so the latest savings will help you keep up to $127 in your pocket. They also deliver ANC, Spatial Audio, and you get up to 22 hours of listening time, two more than what you get with the AirPods Max.

And if that’s still not within your reach, you can also consider picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds that sell for $180 after the latest 28 percent discount. These headphones feature the same amazing features as the AirPods Max, but they also deliver sweat and water resistance and come with tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit.