“Live Listen” on AirPods can be used to spy around your iPhone

You’ve always been able to use your iPhone as a recording device to log down voice memos with unwitting subjects — the legality of that recording varies from territory to territory, but for legal codes that permit one-party consent, it’s a thing.

But an iOS 12 feature called “Live Listen,” which works with AirPods, has been brought to the public’s attention.

If u have AirPods 🎧, u can press “Live Listen” to “On” and leave your phone in the room with someone and u can hear what they saying, thank me later🤫 pic.twitter.com/fC6KYmqpB4 — arnold (@arnoldcrndo) January 9, 2019

Users can listen to the mic input from their Bluetooth-linked iPhone right from their AirPods. The feature is accessible in the Control Center settings under the “Hearing” submenu. Apple may have intended for this to be more of a software-enabled hearing aid, but, obviously, there are other purposes you could conceive for this feature.

It also works as a walky talky as well if you turn it on & give someone the other AirPod, idk tho haven’t tried it just fyi🤧😂 — arnold (@arnoldcrndo) January 9, 2019

If y’all ever miss a test & the next day she sends you out to take it & they’re gonna review it, leave your phone & take your airpods so you can listen to her saying the answers !!! S/O to @1Yusuf_18 lmaoo — arnold (@arnoldcrndo) January 9, 2019

While you may not necessarily be recording communications, this feature may still subject you to any wiretapping laws in your jurisdiction. It may be best practice to notify those around you that you will be using Live Listen before using it.