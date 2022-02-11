No surprises here: AirPods & Beats are the most popular wireless earphones in the US market

If you roam around New York City, you'll quickly realize the impact Apple has had on the wireless earbuds market — there are AirPods everywhere! And the latest numbers from analytics firm Statista only support the case.

According to the report from Statista, Apple and Beats' wireless earphones and headphones make up about half of the US market. The firm surveyed over 4,220 people over the course of 2021. According to the results, 34% of the people use Apple AirPods while around 15% of them use Beats. Adding up the two numbers reveals that Apple nearly owns half of the wireless headphones market in the US.

Bose takes third place after Apple and Beats with the company owning about 12% of the market share. Samsung came fourth in the list with the company also owning about 12% of the market. Here's what Statista had to say about Apple and Beats' performance:

AirPods, now in their third generation, are quite possibly the most popular headphones on the planet. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, estimates that AirPods have grown into a $20 billion annual business and are on track to sell 100 million units this year. According to Statista's Global Consumer Survey, Apple is the most popular headphone brand in the U.S. by a considerable distance. Having asked 4,220 U.S. adults about their personal headphones, Statista found that 34.4 percent of respondents used one of Apple's products, followed by Apple-owned Beats in the second position at 15.3 percent.

Apple continues to dominate the wireless earphones market in 2022 as well. The company released AirPods 3 not so long ago and it is expected to introduce an updated version of AirPods Pro later this year as well. What are your expectations from the next-gen AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: iMore