We are a week away from Black Friday and Amazon just keeps discounting some items that may be of your interest. Right now, we have the regular AirPods with Wireless charging case, the AirPods Pro and the 10.2-inch iPad on sale.

The latest model of Apple AirPods with wireless charging case is available for $164.99. You save $34.01 from its usual $199 price tag.

The latest AirPods Pro are also discounted. You save $14.02, which makes you spend $234.98 for a pair of brand-new noise cancelling AirPods Pro.

Last but not least, the 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale. This is the latest model with Wi-Fi connection and 32GB of storage space. You save $30, so you will end up paying $299, or you can go for the Wi-Fi+ Cellular version, but that one is going to cost $249, but you also save $30.

