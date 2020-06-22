The AirPods are about to get a refresh in the first half of 2021. Noted TF Securities analyst, who just predicted an ARM-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and a redesigned iMac, has now released another roadmap with some information about the next-generation AirPods – tentatively called the AirPods 3.

Kuo notes that the AirPods 3 will sport a form factor “similar to AirPods Pro”. However, it is not clear what design inspirations the AirPods 3 will actually take from the AirPods Pro – will it be a shorter stem or a switch to an in-ear design? As of now, not much is known, but Apple will likely keep things discernible between the vanilla AirPods and the AirPods Pro line, both in terms of design and features.

Also, it is unlikely that noise-cancellation is coming to the AirPods 3, because that is the biggest feature which differentiates the standard AirPods from the significantly pricier AirPods Pro. However, we can safely assume that wireless charging support will be a part of the package when the AirPods 3 debut in 2021’s first half.