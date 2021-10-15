We are inching closer to the next Apple Unleashed event that’s scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 18, at 1 PM ET, so it is only natural to expect tons of rumors about possible new Apple hardware. Some of the latest rumors have been previously mentioned by other sources, but there’s one, in particular, that seems a bit off, as the new AirPods 3 could be getting ready to launch the two new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops that would also feature a notch on their displays.

According to an investor note by Wedbush’s analyst Dan Ives, the third generation AirPods will most likely launch during the upcoming Apple Unleashed event. The new AirPods 3 are believed to arrive with a design that resembles the one we see in the current AirPods Pro. However, the new AirPods will lack the active noise cancelation feature we get on the more expensive AirPods model. Still, the new earphones are expected to have improved sound quality and other new tricks.

This is the second time we have received information suggesting that the AirPods 3 will launch alongside the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models since Weibo user @PandaIsBald already mentioned it some days ago. He was also responsible for letting us know that Apple was going to launch a gen-9 iPad during the last Apple September event, so at least he got that right.

Still, another rumor about the upcoming Apple event suggests that the new MacBook Pro models will feature a notch. Yes, just like the one on the iPhone. We are very skeptical about this rumor, as this could also be a joke from a Weibo user who has no track record. But we can’t deny that it would be interesting to see this happen, as it means that we could get two new MacBook Pro laptops with almost no bezels. However, the last Apple event also made us question leaks and leakers even more than before, so take this information with salt.

Via 1 MacRumors

Via 2 MacRumors