It seems that the new AirPods 3 may be getting closer to a possible launch. The latest information suggests that the new earphones may make a special appearance during Apple’s next event, meaning that they could share the spotlight with the new iPhone 13 lineup.

According to a report from DigiTimes, the new AirPods 3 will launch alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup in September. This information comes shortly after hearing that the new earphones may enter mass production next month, making this information easier to believe. Whatever the case, DigiTimes also claims that Apple has already started receiving small volumes of certain components needed to produce the new AirPods. Said shipments would also be ramped up in the third and fourth quarters of the ongoing year.

Now, the new AirPods 3 are expected to arrive with a new design that resembles the one we find in the current AirPods Pro. This redesign would also give us smaller earbuds with a shorter stem and even a silicone ear tip to give users a better, more comfortable fit but no noise cancellation. In addition, the new AirPods case is also expected to be wider compared to the current version that comes with a wired and wireless charging options.

We recently say Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the new Apple event could return to its regular September window, unlike its 2020 event, which was held until October due to delays caused by the ongoing pandemic. We are also expecting to get the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models before 2021 comes to an end, but if you’re interested in getting an AirPods Pro refresh, you may have to wait until 2022. The new AirPods Pro are also expected to arrive with a new design that resembles the one found in the latest Bets Studio Buds, but only time will tell.

Source DigiTimes

Via MacRumors