We can’t deny that yesterday’s Apple event was packed with tons of great devices. Cupertino unveiled four new iPhone 13 models, a new Apple Watch Series 7, and two new iPad models. Unfortunately, we didn’t receive everything we were waiting for, as rumors suggested that we were also going to see the new AirPods 3. Still, the latest information claims that these new wireless earbuds are already in production.

I know that many Apple users are currently excited over everything unveiled during the California Streaming event. However, there are a few, if not many, expecting to see the announcement of the new AirPods 3. Whatever the case, the new AirPods may still be close. New information from Taiwanese publication Digitimes suggests that suppliers have slowly started shipping the new-generation AirPods.

The paywalled preview of this report suggests that the production of the AirPods 3 is already underway, which means that the new AirPods will most definitely be announced before 2021 comes to an end. However, we are not sure if Apple will wait until the second Fall event to unveil them or release them with a press release through the Apple Newsroom. So now all we have to do is wait.

We have been receiving AirPods 3 rumors for quite a while now. Some of these suggest that their production started last month, which led many of us to believe that they would arrive during the latest Apple event. I mean, we even received information from Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting that Apple was ready to launch the new AirPods in the market.

We also heard that they would be more expensive than its predecessors so that Apple could continue to sell the current-generation earbuds at a lower price. Remember that the second-gen AirPods were launched back in 2019 with a $159 price tag with a wired charging case, but you had to pay $199 to get them with a wireless charging case. I’m just curious to see the final price tag of these new AirPods 3 since they may have to go against the new Beats Studio earphones that offer Noise canceling for $150. Still the question stands, when will Apple announce them?

Source Digitimes

Via MacRumors