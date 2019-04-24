Apple updated the original AirPods last month when it announced the second generation, adding a wireless charging case and new silicon to the package. However, according to a recent report, the third generation AirPods, or AirPods 3, might be on its way. Citing unnamed industry sources, DigiTimes reports that the AirPods 3 could become official by the end of 2019.

The third generation AirPods will keep all the design and functionality features of the current model, but will add noise cancelling technology to the mix. The report also mentions Taiwan-based Inventec as the company manufacturing and assembling the earbuds.

35 million AirPods is what Apple has sold in 2018, according to statistics, making Apple the company that dominates 75% of the global market share in wireless headsets. Industry specialists agree that noise cancelling earphones, earbuds, and headphones, use more power than those lacking this feature, so it will be interesting to see how Apple solves the battery life problem.