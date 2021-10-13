Apple is set to announce its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook next Monday, i.e., October 18, at 1 PM EDT. The company is hosting its second fall event, named ‘Unleashed,’ wherein it is expected to announce the next iteration of the MacBook Pro. A rumor now claims Apple will announce AirPods 3 alongside the new M1X MacBook Pro series next week.

AirPods 3 were initially expected to be announced in the last month’s event wherein Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series and the Apple Watch Series 7. The leaker with handle @PandaIsBald on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Facebook, says the new ‌AirPods‌ with a major redesign will also be announced alongside redesigned MacBook Pros. The leaker has a mixed record as per, however, he was correct about the 9th generation iPad being introduced in the last month’s event.

AirPods 3 will be the first major redesign of the AirPods series. AirPods 2 kept the same design as the original AirPods but came with wireless charging and a better chip. AirPods 3 are expected to bring a major overhaul to the wireless earphones from Apple which will reportedly keep a similar design as the higher-priced AirPods Pro with a smaller stem and a horizontally broad case.

It remains unclear if the AirPods 3 will ship with silicon ear tips or not. Another thing that remains unclear is the support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on the third-generation AirPods. Are you looking forward to buying AirPods 3? What are your expectations from it? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors