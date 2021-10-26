Apple’s latest earbuds were announced last Monday during the company’s Unleashed event that also revealed the new, larger, and more potent MacBook Pro laptops. The new AirPods 3 arrived with a new design and several upgrades that include Spatial Audio, IPX4 water resistance, and more. However, it seems that Cupertino forgot to mention one extra upgrade that comes with the new charging case of its latest AirPods, as it seems that the earbuds’ water resistance may also apply to their carrying case.

The new AirPods 3 feature tons of great upgrades from the regular AirPods models that are still available for purchase on Amazon, B&H, and other online stores. These wireless earphones sell for $175, which may be a tough sell, considering that the regular AirPods with a wireless charging case sell for just $160, and the more potent AirPods Pro can be purchased for $197, or less, depending on where you get them from, and the available deals.

Buying a new pair of AirPods 3 for $175 doesn’t seem to be such a compelling deal, even more so after you realize that they don’t feature active noise canceling like the Pro models that can be yours for $22 more. However, this may sound more interesting when you consider that the new AirPods feature a MagSafe charging case that also features the same IPX4 water resistance as the earbuds it carries. This would make this the first charging case to include this feature, as the case of the AirPods Pro isn’t water or sweat resistant.

In other words, your new AirPods 3 and their charging case will be able to withstand splashes of water, but they won’t hold up to water jets or water immersion. These new earbuds also feature a new feature that comes as a skin-detect sensor that allows it to detect when they’re being worn or not, while the more expensive AirPods Pro uses dual optical sensors to detect if they’re in the user’s ears.

Via MacRumors