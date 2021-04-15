Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 20, where we may see new iPad Pros and AirTags. The event may also see Apple debut AirPods 3 and a new Apple Pencil, according to a fresh leak.

A post on Weibo (via 9to5Mac) claims AirPods 3 and Apple Pencil 3 are both close to being launched. The Weibo account, UnclePan, included a photo of the alleged new AirPods, which shows off a design that closely matches AirPods Pro but without the silicone tips. The case also appears to feature a wider, flatter profile.

Reports about when the AirPods 3 will arrive have been mixed

The photo of the AirPods 3 doesn’t appear to reveal anything we haven’t already heard or seen over the past few months. But the image shared on Weibo sure looks like the closest thing we’ve seen to the finished product.

The same report claims a third generation Apple Pencil is on the way. With several reports claiming Apple is going to refresh its iPad Pro lineup at this month’s event, a new stylus makes sense. An image of what was claimed to be the new Apple Pencil was actually leaked in March, and purported to show off a glossier finish, but otherwise a similar design to the Apple Pencil 2.

Reports about the launch of AirPods 3 have been mixed over the last few months. A spring launch for the third generation earbuds makes sense since it’s been over two years since they’ve been updated. But some believe the earbuds won’t be updated until later this year.

As for Apple’s rumored iPad Pro refresh, reports suggest we’ll see the introduction of a mini-LED screen, which will offer increased brightness and contrast without the risk of burn-in that’s associated with OLED. We’ll see what Apple has planned when its Spring Loaded event kicks off next week.