AirPods 3 leak Weibo

Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 20, where we may see new iPad Pros and AirTags. The event may also see Apple debut AirPods 3 and a new Apple Pencil, according to a fresh leak.

A post on Weibo (via 9to5Mac) claims AirPods 3 and Apple Pencil 3 are both close to being launched. The Weibo account, UnclePan, included a photo of the alleged new AirPods, which shows off a design that closely matches AirPods Pro but without the silicone tips. The case also appears to feature a wider, flatter profile.

Reports about when the AirPods 3 will arrive have been mixed

The photo of the AirPods 3 doesn’t appear to reveal anything we haven’t already heard or seen over the past few months. But the image shared on Weibo sure looks like the closest thing we’ve seen to the finished product.

The same report claims a third generation Apple Pencil is on the way. With several reports claiming Apple is going to refresh its iPad Pro lineup at this month’s event, a new stylus makes sense. An image of what was claimed to be the new Apple Pencil was actually leaked in March, and purported to show off a glossier finish, but otherwise a similar design to the Apple Pencil 2.

Reports about the launch of AirPods 3 have been mixed over the last few months. A spring launch for the third generation earbuds makes sense since it’s been over two years since they’ve been updated. But some believe the earbuds won’t be updated until later this year.

As for Apple’s rumored iPad Pro refresh, reports suggest we’ll see the introduction of a mini-LED screen, which will offer increased brightness and contrast without the risk of burn-in that’s associated with OLED. We’ll see what Apple has planned when its Spring Loaded event kicks off next week.




You May Also Like
huawei display title
HUAWEI Display 23.8” marks the brand’s stylish entry into the monitor segment
HAUWEI Display 23.8” packs a TÜV Rheinland eye comfort-certified Full-HD panel with some thin bezels to achieve a clean look.
surface duo pocketnow
Best Microsoft Surface Duo cases to buy in April 2021
Here are some of the best Microsoft Surface Duo cases you can buy right now.
Samsung Frame TV 2020
The Samsung FRAME QLED LS03 Series and more smart home devices are on sale today
We keep on gettiong some great discount from Amazon and Woot, where we find the Samsung FRAME QLED LS03 Series Smart TV and more on sale