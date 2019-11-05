Right now, AirPods Pro have taken the world by storm because these are what AirPods 1 should’ve always been. Those of you interested in AirPods Pro, those retail for $249

The cool thing is that Amazon has the rest of the AirPods lineup on sale in case you don’t wanna spend so much cash to start:

Airpods with wireless charging case is now $164.99

Airpods without wireless charging case is now $144

And hey, if you want to go even less expensive, there are other alternatives for those looking for solutions with wires EarPods are down to $21.70

And the infamous dongle for those of you looking to use your own headphones is also on sale for $8.79

Last but not least, a deal we think you should seriously consider is Apple Watch Series 3. Right now, Amazon has it on sale starting at $189 for the GPS, 38mm model with silver aluminum case with white sport band.

Isn’t it great when Apple teams up with Amazon for their retail? The last year has been full of insane deals. Expect more tomorrow.