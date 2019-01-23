AirPods 2 could launch soon with health monitoring features

2 years have passed since the initial launch of the AirPods, and we may soon get a newer version. These wireless earbuds have been pretty popular and have started a trend that has been followed by many other companies in attempts to give us true wireless earbuds.

Several companies have presented us with copies of the AirPods, but none of them really really o compare in quality or price. Now a new report from DigiTimes says that we will get a second version within the first 6 months of 2019. These new AirPods would also include health monitoring features and a small accelerometer, but the important question resides on the whether or not the battery in these wireless earbuds will hold up. We will just have to wait and see what Apple comes up with. We could even see them launch with the new iPad models that have been also rumored to come sometime in the first half of 2019.