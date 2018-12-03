AirPods 2 with wireless charging case coming only in 2019

The second generation AirPods, or AirPods 2 as some call them, are still nowhere to be seen. We’ve been expecting Apple to officially unveil them since the September iPhone even. That didn’t happen, and it didn’t happen at the iPad event following the iPhone unveiling. Analysts started weighing in, and Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo said at the beginning of November that the AirPods 2 might become official at the end of 2018, or beginning of 2019.

The same Apple insider, Kuo, now predicts that the second generation AirPods will likely become official in the first quarter of 2019. That’s pretty vague, but he also foresees an “all-new design model” following (we’ll call them AirPods 3) at the beginning of 2020.

For the AirPods 2, featuring a new, wireless charging case, Kuo originally told us to expect them in the second half of this year. However, the theory is that Apple has been postponing the product launch because of the difficulties it is facing with its wireless charger, called AirPower. So, if you’re looking for the new AirPods, you’ll likely still have to hold on for a couple of more months.