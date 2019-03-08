69% off these classic true wireless earbuds

Listen to your favorite songs anywhere without any wires with the AirDops True Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds provide exceptional sound quality at a fraction of the price!

Harnessing the power of Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the AirDops True Wireless Earbuds deliver seamless audio playback. The comfortable ear tips make these earbuds ideal for exercising and commuting to work. Plus, the included charging case adds an additional 8 hours of playtime.

The AirDops True Wireless Earbuds are currently on sale for 69% off the original price. Get yours today for just $29.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin