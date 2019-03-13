Wirelessly charge 2 devices at 10W speed — now 50% off

Make charging your phone easier than ever before with the AirCharge Pro. Capable of charging your phone and smartwatch at the same time, this wireless charging station can juice up your devices faster than ever before!

The AirCharge Pro has a sleek and portable design that allows for easy transport everywhere. Its anti-slip silicone pads prevent your devices from sliding and falling off, which conveniently prevents cracked screens. The 10W of fast charging power promises lightning fast charging speeds.

Get the AirCharge Pro today for 50% off the original price. It’s yours for just $44.99!

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin