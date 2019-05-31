Accessories

Stream your favorite tunes on these Bluetooth earbuds — now 75% off

Contents
Airbuds 3

Why spend hundreds on brand name earbuds, when you can get the identical quality at a fraction of the cost? The Airbuds 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones & Multi-Charging Bundle are affordable and packed with features!

Thanks to the auto-pairing feature, the Airbuds 3 will automatically sync to any Bluetooth-enabled device. This ability makes listening to your favorite songs a seamless process. Plus, you’ll have multiple charging options included like a charging case, Qi wireless charging mat, and USB wall charger.

Get the Airbuds 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones & Multi-Charging Bundle today for just $49.99, which is 75% off the original price!

 

Airbuds 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones & Multi-Charging Bundle – $49.99

See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

 

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Wearables
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.