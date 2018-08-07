Apple AirPods are innovative earbuds that provide an excellent listening experience, but their price tag is just ridiculous. Why pay hundreds when you can get identical quality earbuds at a fraction of the cost? Don’t fall victim to Apple’s exorbitant pricing schemes and get yourself the Air Bud Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds.

With state-of-the-art Bluetooth 4.2 technology and a built-in HD mic, the Air Buds are versatile earbuds that you can use anywhere. Plus, there is even a charging case that can recharge these earbuds up to 10 times.

Make the smart decision by going with the Air Bud Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. At 80% off, these earbuds will only cost you $22.99.

by Christopher Jin