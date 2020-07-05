It seems that Xiaomi is working on a new feature called AI Shutter that will work like Google’s Top Shot on Pixel devices. According to some information discovered by the guys over at XDA-Developers, Xiaomi could deliver this new feature with the next MIUI 12 update.

We know that Pixels have some of the best cameras in the Android segment, and it’s because of its image processing software. One of its best software features is Top Shot, which makes Google Pixel devices take a burst of photos, and then then, a machine learning algorithm selects the best images. Xiaomi’s new AI Shutter would do exactly the same. This feature usually looks for the best pictures, where the subject is smiling, and looking at the camera without blinking.

AI Shutter wouldn’t be the only new feature headed to Xiaomi phones since we could also get Magic Clone and full-screen gesture support to MIUI’s camera app. However, we will have to wait for a stable MIUI 12 version to be ready.

Source XDA Developers

