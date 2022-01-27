After Twitter, Reddit starts testing NFT profile pictures

A few days after Twitter rolled out the ability to set NFT profile pictures for Blue subscribers, Reddit seems to be going in the same direction. Twitter allowed users to put their digital NFT assets as profile pictures last week. This type of profile picture distinguishes itself from other profile pictures as they're hexagon in shape. Though it is not known how Reddit is planning for the whole NFT profile picture thing to work.

TechCrunch has reported that Reddit's NFT test is in early stages and hasn’t been made available to public users on the site. In a statement to the publication, Reddit said:

We’re always exploring ways to provide value for users and communities on Reddit. At the moment we’re testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verify ownership. It’s a small, internal test and no decisions have been made about expanding or rolling out the capability.

Reddit has been experimenting with NFTs for a while now — just like all the other big tech companies. The company launched its nft.reddit.com website that focuses on its own CryptoSnoos NFTs. Though if Reddit goes ahead with the 'NFT Avatar' plans, you'll be able to add your own NFTs, and not just CryptoSnoos.

An early version of Reddit's 'NFT Avatar' test was spotted by Nima Owji on Twitter. He found a banner on Reddit’s web app saying,"You can now use digital collectibles as your Reddit avatar." It seems like the implementation will be similar to Twitter wherein the user will be able to import his/her NFT profile picture from third-party marketplaces such as OpenSea. For now, Reddit hasn't shared what sort of blockchains would be supported if it launches its NFT avatar platform.

What are your thoughts on social networks adding options to set NFT as a profile picture? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Engadget, TechCrunch