Clubhouse, the audio-based social networking platform has seen a tremendous growth in the pandemic. Over the past few months, the growth has triggered companies like Twitter and Facebook to work on their Clubhouse Clones. While Twitter already has a working rival feature, Facebook is yet to rollout something. But according to the latest development, the company is indeed working on a Clubhouse rival. Moreover, the chat app, Telegram is working on its own version of Clubhouse.

The information comes from app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. He took to Twitter to reveal that Facebook is working on a Clubhouse clone. The tweet also gave us a sneak peek of the mockups of the upcoming feature. As of now, it is in the early stages of development. From the mockups, we can make out that the upcoming feature will let users create audio rooms with other Facebook users. It could allow you to invite listeners by sharing the room link in Messenger to by writing a post about it on the social media platform.

Separately, TestingCatalog recently spotted Telegram working on its own take on Clubhouse. The feature is rolling out to users in beta. The publication shared the following images:

Telegram-clubhouse-alternative-3
Via: TestingCatalog

It looks like the upcoming feature will let you create voice chats in Telegram Channels using either your personal profile or your channel profile. The chat appears as a floating overlay, once it is started. It allows you to continue using the app unhindered. Moreover, an option allows you to record your voice and share it in the channel as an audio file.

The new feature is available in Telegram beta v 7.6 as of now. While the company hasn’t shared any official details about the feature, it could be rolled out with an update in the coming weeks. Telegram will be joining the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in developing a Clubhouse rival for their own platforms.




