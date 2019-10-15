After the iPhone Xr, Apple is planning on making the iPhone 11 in India too

Reports of Apple manufacturing its flagship devices in India date back to the end of last year. Earlier this year they were followed up by others claiming the same thing, as the iPhone Xr and Xs manufactured in India were ready to hit the shelves according to chatter from July.

According to a recent report though, Apple is aiming to turn India into its key global production hub. This will mean that the flagship iPhones will be mass produced in India as well, in sync with worldwide release schedules, the report notes.

The iPhone Xr production has reportedly kicked off at the Chennai Foxconn facility, paving the way for mass production of the flagship iPhone 11, which, however, requires improved technical skills.

Even though tariffs is not the main reason behind the decision, it does indeed offer a plan B for the U.S.-based company. As the outcome of the U.S.-China trade-war is unknown, having alternative manufacturing points is crucial for Apple.